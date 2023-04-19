INTRODUCING THE OXE CONFIGURATOR

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, April 19, 2023

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (publ) launches their first product configurator. This new tool allows end customers to easily configure and customize their OXE Diesel Outboard, to meet their specific needs and requirements. The configuration is gathered in a downloadable PDF for future reference.

With the OXE Diesel Product Configurator, customers can easily select their desired power output, shaft length and other specifications to create the perfect outboard for their specific application. The user-friendly interface makes it simple for anyone to design and configure their own OXE outboard, with real-time pricing, charts on fuel savings and emission reduction, available at the click of a button.

"We're excited to offer our customers a new level of customization and flexibility with the OXE Configurator," says Jeremy Davis, Director of Sales at OXE Marine AB. "We know that our customers have specific needs and requirements, and this tool allows them to create an outboard that is tailored to their specifications. Whether you're a commercial fisherman, a recreational boater, or anything in between, the OXE Configurator makes it easy to build the perfect outboard for your needs."

The OXE Configurator is now available on the OXE Marine website and is compatible with the full OXE Marine product range. Customers can save their configurations for future reference, and easily make adjustments and modifications as needed.

For more information about the OXE Configurator, or to create your own customized outboard motor, visit oxemarine.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Davis,
Director of Sales,
OXE Marine AB,
[email protected]

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO : OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

Certified Adviser FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO74991&sd=2023-04-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-oxe-configurator-301802042.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO74991&Transmission_Id=202304191137PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO74991&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.