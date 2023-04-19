PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (publ) launches their first product configurator. This new tool allows end customers to easily configure and customize their OXE Diesel Outboard, to meet their specific needs and requirements. The configuration is gathered in a downloadable PDF for future reference.

With the OXE Diesel Product Configurator, customers can easily select their desired power output, shaft length and other specifications to create the perfect outboard for their specific application. The user-friendly interface makes it simple for anyone to design and configure their own OXE outboard, with real-time pricing, charts on fuel savings and emission reduction, available at the click of a button.

"We're excited to offer our customers a new level of customization and flexibility with the OXE Configurator," says Jeremy Davis, Director of Sales at OXE Marine AB. "We know that our customers have specific needs and requirements, and this tool allows them to create an outboard that is tailored to their specifications. Whether you're a commercial fisherman, a recreational boater, or anything in between, the OXE Configurator makes it easy to build the perfect outboard for your needs."

The OXE Configurator is now available on the OXE Marine website and is compatible with the full OXE Marine product range. Customers can save their configurations for future reference, and easily make adjustments and modifications as needed.

For more information about the OXE Configurator, or to create your own customized outboard motor, visit oxemarine.com today.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO : OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

Certified Adviser FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

