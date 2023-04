Success in Re-Focused Sales and Marketing Approach

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded agreements with several new clients.

The additional new business spans many different verticals, including:

Building materials supplier

GPS supplier for material handling

Construction Material manufacturer

ERC, financial consultation

Business services, PPO, payroll, insurance and staffing

Septic and well system service

Liquor distribution

Automotive service

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the early success of our re-focused sales and marketing approach, which dramatically increased our sales funnel of opportunities and closing rate. These new clients represent a wide range of industries and demonstrate that our digital marketing solutions can positively impact sales no matter what industry a business serves. We look forward to continuing to expand our Specificity digital marketing solutions as a tool in more and more companies' marketing efforts."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol #SPTY.

