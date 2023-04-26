DREAM RESIDENTIAL REIT (TSX: DRR.U) (“Dream Residential” or the “REIT”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call: Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Audio: To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIf4ad2e2fbe6e4787928bfc0362be8fbf Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details, including a unique PIN. Webcast: A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream Residential’s website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca and click the link for the webcast. Digital Replay: A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream Residential’s website.

About Dream Residential

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

