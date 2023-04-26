DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call: Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) Audio: To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIf9c58e15509e460ba1a002d0017c6f1f Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details including a unique PIN. Webcast: A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click the link for the webcast. Digital Replay: A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream Industrial’s website.

About Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 257 industrial assets totalling approximately 47.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

