Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) today announced that Argo shareholders voted to approve an agreement for Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”) to acquire Argo in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion (the “Merger”).

The Merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Argo and Brookfield Reinsurance expect to complete the Merger in the second half of 2023.

Argo will file the final vote results, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Argo

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is a U.S. focused underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‘A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‘A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.

