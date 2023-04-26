DCP Midstream Announces Common and Preferred Unit Distributions and Planned Redemption

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2023 Common Unit cash distribution of $0.43 per unit. This quarterly Common Unit distribution will be paid May 15, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2023.

In addition, the board of directors declared distributions for preferred units.

A quarterly Series B Preferred Unit cash distribution of $0.4922 per unit will be paid June 15, 2023 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

A quarterly Series C Preferred Unit cash distribution of $0.4969 per unit will be paid July 17, 2023 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

DCP further announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2043 on or about May 21, 2023. DCP intends to issue redemption notices in accordance with the related governing documents.

This statement is intended to be a qualified notice under United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.00%) DCP Midstream, LP (“DCP”) distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, DCP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii) on amounts realized, one hundred percent (100.00%) of the DCP distribution is in excess of cumulative net income. Nominees, and not DCP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Investor Relations
Mike Fullman
720-527-6505
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMTM4MCM1NTM1Nzk2IzIwMDQ3NDc=
DCP-Midstream-LP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.