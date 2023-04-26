Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) was a top contributor to performance during the quarter. Meta's 2022 advertising revenue grew slightly (currency-adjusted) over 2021, was up over +60% compared to 2019 (pre-Covid). The shift of advertisers and consumers to social media has been fairly dramatic and sticky. Further, although Meta's profit margins have fallen below pre-Covid levels, the business likely hired well in excess of what it needed because they assumed the Covid-19 induced growth would continue. The Company more recently guided for 2023 adjusted expense growth to be in the low single digits over 2022, which we think is a sensible level to be at as end markets normalize. We think Meta still has plenty of room to moderate its expense base and drive significant value by repurchasing shares at historically depressed multiples.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners 1st-Quarter 2023 letter.