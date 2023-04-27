MariaDB+plc ( NYSE:MRDB, Financial) today announced that MariaDB+SkySQL, a second generation cloud database service, has expanded its observability service to include MariaDB Community Server deployments. SkySQL brings a single view to all MariaDB databases a customer has deployed regardless of which cloud infrastructure or on prem environment they are running on, increasing efficiency and making it possible to more rapidly identify problems, patterns and anomalies.

Cloud to the Rescue for On Prem Problems

​​Unlike general purpose monitoring tools with support for MariaDB Server, SkySQL Observability provides deep insights into all MariaDB database products. SkySQL Observability also enables customers to implement availability strategies such as failing over to disaster recovery instances running in SkySQL, getting the most out of cloud and on prem deployments.

“The world is multicloud and hybrid, and data must be shared across all these environments,” said Jags Ramnarayan, SVP and SkySQL general manager at MariaDB plc. “You can’t manage effectively what you can’t monitor. Nearly every customer of ours is running MariaDB databases in a mix of places, database as a service in SkySQL or on their own on cloud infrastructure or on prem environments. We want to make it simple for our customers to have a view into all their MariaDB databases, including MariaDB Community Server deployments. With SkySQL Observability, we provide a single view from a centralized point, making it possible to recognize patterns and act quicker.”

SkySQL Observability is a unified monitoring service that delivers:

Dashboards for real-time insights on performance and capacity usage

Log collection, event management and alerts with notification services

Insights on MariaDB Community Server, MariaDB Enterprise Server, MariaDB ColumnStore and MariaDB Xpand deployments

An observability API to integrate into third-party observability services, such as Datadog, AppDynamics and New Relic

Availability and Pricing

MariaDB SkySQL Observability is available now and is free to use for databases covered under a MariaDB+subscription. For additional databases not covered under a subscription, such as any MariaDB Community Server databases, pricing starts at $45 a month per database node. Volume pricing is available for more than 20 database nodes.

Today’s announcement follows a recent+new+release+of+MariaDB+SkySQL, a second generation cloud database service that is tuned and optimized for the most complex situations. New cloud innovations include autoscaling and serverless analytics to better manage database costs. MariaDB will showcase SkySQL, along with 40 sessions including MariaDB customers, experts and partners, at OpenWorks+2023 on May 9-10, 2023, in New York City and virtually. Register to attend MariaDB OpenWorks for deeper dives on SkySQL and observability capabilities.

