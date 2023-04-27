Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), today provided details for its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

Enlight plans to hold its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook. Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call:

https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIf6eac29df2f844b39ff80c44bf510add+%0A

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.



Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F23gbnyox

The press release with the financial results as well as the investor presentation materials will be accessible from the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fenlightenergy.co.il%2Finfo%2Finvestors%2F.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

