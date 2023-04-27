Newmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2022+Sustainability+Report and 2022+Taxes+and+Royalties+Contributions+Report as part of its annual reporting suite, highlighting the Company’s most material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. Newmont has published global sustainability reports on an annual basis since 2003. In May, the company will also publish its third annual Climate Report.

“Newmont recognizes that achieving our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, requires a strong commitment to accountability and transparency,“ said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. “In 2022, we continued to lead the gold industry in sustainability, enabled by our ESG practices.”

Highlights of Newmont’s 2022 Sustainability Report:

  • Contributed $11.1B in direct economic contributions through salaries, taxes, royalties, payments to governments, and community contributions.
  • Increased female representation in senior leadership to 30.6%, up from 25.6% at the end of 2021
  • Completed more than one million critical control verifications since 2019 to ensure the safety of our workforce
  • Received approval and validation of our rebaselined 2030 Scope 3 climate target by the Science Based Targets initiative
  • Progressed work to achieve conformance to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management across priority facilities
  • Launched Leadership Insights series, ‘Just Transition,’ in which Newmont leaders share their perspectives on the different facets of transitioning to a low carbon economy

Newmont’s sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

  • Ranked as top gold miner for the eighth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies;
  • Earned a rating of “AA” from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;
  • Listed as 11th overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list;
  • Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont’s efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fifth successive year; and
  • One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg’s ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont's 2022 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (version 2021-12), and is assured by an independent third party. Additionally, as members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and the World Gold Council (WGC), Newmont’s sustainability report adheres to the ICMM Performance Expectations and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

