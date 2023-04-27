Walmart Releases 2023 Annual Report and Proxy Statement

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today issued its 2023 Annual Report and filed its Proxy Statement in preparation for the company’s Annual+Shareholders%26rsquo%3B+Meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online. There will be no physical location for the meeting.

Annual Report Highlights

The 2023+Annual+Report highlights Walmart’s financial strength and positioning as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better.

In his annual letter to shareholders and associates, Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon expressed his gratitude and appreciation to shareholders for their confidence in the company and to associates who navigated a challenging year. McMillon also noted the company’s evolution during his 32 years, going from a business that sold mostly general merchandise in the U.S., to now being the leading omnichannel retailer in the world:

Around the world, we have great people and a powerful set of assets and capabilities. With our combination of stores, Sam’s Clubs, and eCommerce capabilities, we’re positioned to serve people however they want to shop. They can come see us in a store or club or use their mobile device to order from an increasingly broad assortment. They can save money and time with us however they choose to in that moment.

When we bring our people and our tech together to serve customers and members, we create a true omnichannel experience. There isn’t another retailer with over 10,500 stores, Sam’s Clubs, and a scaled eCommerce business. For the first time I know of, our reputation for convenience has risen to nearly the same level as our strong reputation for price. This is an exciting development.”

McMillon went on to note the company’s investment approach shared during an April investor conference:

“[W]e shared our focus on growth as well as improved operating margin and return on investment. We can deliver value with everyday low prices for customers and members and improve our profitability and returns through productivity improvements and a new mix of businesses, including a growing marketplace and advertising.

“We’re dedicated to helping people save money and live better. Everyone understands what we mean when we say save money, but what does it mean to help people live better? This part of our strategy includes saving people time, helping them improve their health, providing tools to save on financial transactions, and strengthening their communities, and the planet.”

2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Proxy Statement and Proposal Voting

The company’s 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only with no physical location. The live audio webcast of the meeting will begin on May 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Shareholders who held shares as of the close of business on the record date of April 6, 2023, will be able to vote their shares before the meeting in the follow ways:

  • Online at www.proxyvote.com;
  • Calling 1-800-690-6903;
  • Mailing a completed proxy card or voting instruction form; or
  • On their mobile device by scanning the QR code on the proxy card, notice of internet availability, or voting instruction form.

Shareholders may also vote while logged in and participating in the 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FWMT2023.

This year’s proxy materials seek shareholders’ votes on 11 director nominees, three company proposals, and eight shareholder proposals. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website. The 2023 Proxy Statement can be read online.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart, on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fwalmart.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005960r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005960/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.