VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce it has filed the independent technical report for the Calico Silver Project’s (“Calico” or the “Project”) updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). The report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California, USA” is dated April 20, 2023 (with an effective date of February 8, 2023) (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.apollosilver.com).



The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“N.I. 43-101”) Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Stantec Consulting Ltd., (“Stantec”) of Denver, Colorado. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from those results disclosed in the Company's press release dated March 6, 2023. Highlights of the MRE announced on March 6, 2023, include:

110 million ounces (“Moz”) silver classified as Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) declared at Waterloo with an average grade of 100 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver: 81% (90 Moz) classified as Measured at 103 g/t silver 1 . 95% of Inferred silver ounces have been converted to M&I 1 .

51 Moz silver classified as Inferred: 720,000 oz silver at Waterloo Property 1 50 Moz silver at Langtry Property 2

70,000 oz Inferred oxide gold ounces added to metal inventory at Waterloo 1 .

Conservative base-case estimate uses 50 g/t silver cutoff grade 1 .

Low strip ratio of 1.1:1 for Waterloo silver resource 1 .

Significant growth opportunities remain.

1The Technical Report has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo., of Stantec, who is an independent “qualified person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101 (a “Qualified Person”), in co-operation with Mariea Kartick, P.Geo., of Stantec (an independent Qualified Person for drilling data quality control and quality assurance) and Eric Hill, P.E., of Samuel Engineering (an independent Qualified Person for metallurgical test work). The Waterloo mineral resource estimate was produced in conformance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with NI 43-101. The Waterloo mineral resource estimate has an effective date of February 8, 2023. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve.

2No drilling was completed on the Langtry Property since the disclosure of the Company’s 2022 mineral resource estimate on February 9, 2022 (the “2022 MRE”) and as such, the Inferred mineral resource disclosed at that time for the Langtry Property, with effective date January 28, 2022, remains unchanged and current. The 2022 MRE was prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec, an independent Qualified Person. The mineral resource estimate for the Langtry Property from 2022 has been restated in the Technical Report.

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Calico Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties which total 2,950 acres. The Calico Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow, 5 km (3 miles) from commercial electric power and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property.

Geology and Mineralization

The Calico Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This 15 km (9 mile) long northwest- southeast trending mountain range is dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type, stockwork-type and disseminated-style associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary (~19-17 Ma) volcanic activity. Calico represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 ft) in mineralized strike length controlled by the Company. Silver and gold mineralization are oxidized and hosted within the sedimentary Barstow Formation and the upper volcaniclastic units of the Pickhandle formation along the contact between these units.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed, and approved by Derek Loveday, P. Geo., Mariea Kartick, P.Geo., both of Stantec, and Eric Hill, P.E., of Samuel Engineering. All are Qualified Persons independent of the Company. Mr. Loveday is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Alberta, Canada and is responsible for the mineral resource estimation; Ms. Kartick is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario, Canada and is responsible for drilling data QA/QC for estimation purposes and Mr. Hill is a registered Professional Engineer in the U.S. and is responsibly for metallurgical test work.

This news release has also been reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo’s Director of Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada and is not independent of the Company.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

