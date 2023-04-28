C3.ai's Overvaluation, Dependence on a Single Client Pose Significant Risks

The company has a challenging road ahead as it navigates market saturation and revenue concentration

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Generative AI's ascent will intensify app competition, making it harder for C3.ai to gain traction in a crowded market.
  • C3.ai's heavy dependence on Baker Hughes for revenue poses a significant risk.
  • Soft adoption of C3.ai's products could lead to a significant downside for the stock.
Article's Main Image

C3.ai Inc. (

AI, Financial) is a technology company that provides artificial intelligence software solutions to various industries, from manufacturing to health care.

After a splashy public debut at the end of 2020, C3.ai saw its stock value plummet by 90% over the next two years as growth slowed and investors lost their appetite for loss-making companies. However, with the emergence of ChatGPT earlier this year, there has been a rush among investors to buy any stock remotely associated with the broader AI trend.

As such, C3.ai's stock has soared more than 80% year to date, though it remains below its all-time high of $177.47.

1649287446942224384.png

One of the primary obstacles the Redwood City, California-based company is currently facing is increasing competition as generative AI gains traction. Moreover, the company's dependence on a single client for a significant portion of its revenue poses a substantial risk to its financial stability.

These factors, combined with the volatile nature of the stock market, create a complex landscape for C3.ai to navigate.

The problem with the business model

C3.ai specializes in developing enterprise-level artificial intelligence solutions that enable its customers to access machine learning and data analysis capabilities. The company generates revenue through a subscription-based model and professional services offered with the software license. In October, C3.ai also started offering its software under a consumption-based model to attract more customers.

The company has formed key partnerships with a number of customers, such as Baker Hughes Co. (

BKR, Financial), to promote its solutions to specific industries. However, this has resulted in a strong dependence on these customers.

Despite undergoing multiple name changes, from C3 Energy to C3 IoT and now C3.ai, the company continues to struggle with profitability even as AI technologies increase in popularity. Even with partnerships and free trials, customer acquisition and revenue growth rates have been slow.

Don't put all your eggs in one basket

The company hasl also become the target of short sellers. Kerrisdale Capital publicly announced its short position on C3.ai on March 6, citing poor products based on outdated AI technology, a dwindling customer portfolio and an underperforming business model compared to the software industry average.

In addition to using outdated technology, C3.ai is struggling to expand its customer base. As of its fiscal third-quarter 2023, Baker Hughes accounted for over 40% of its revenue and the overall oil and gas industry made up 72%. As this industry is highly cyclical, a recession or other significant headwinds would negatively affect C3.ai's already weak business model.

As such, diversification of the company's revenue streams would do a great deal of good, along with improving its technology.

A highly inflated stock price

While investors may believe that many customers will opt to purchase artificial intelligence applications off the shelf rather than developing their own, it is important to note that the already weak adoption of C3.ai's products could result in significant downside risk for the stock. Additionally, the recent surge in the share price has likely been driven by ChatGPT hype over the last three months and may not necessarily reflect the company's true fundamental value.

The company's price-sales ratio has fluctuated significantly over the past several years, with a high of 70.91 and a low of 4.31, indicating instability in its valuation. The median price-sales ratio was 10.43, which is still higher than the industry median of 2.38. Furthermore, C3.ai's price-sales ratio is ranked worse than 83.98% of 2,671 companies in the software industry, indicating investors are paying a significant premium for the stock.

While there may be potential for growth if interest rates drop, investors should carefully consider the potential risks associated with the company's overvaluation and weak adoption of its products.

Takeaway

The bottom line is C3.ai is overvalued. Despite the potential for growth, weak adoption of the company's products could pose a significant downside risk for the stock. Further, investors should consider that the recent surge in the stock's value was likely driven by excitement over ChatGPT and may not necessarily reflect the company's fundamental value.

While investors may believe that customers will opt to purchase its applications rather than develop their own, this may not necessarily translate to success for C3.ai. The company's high price-sales ratio suggests investors are paying a significant premium for the company's revenue, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

It is important to focus on fundamental value rather than hype or speculation and to consider both the potential upside and downside risks associated with the investment. Therefore, investors should approach the stock with caution and carefully weigh the risks associated with it before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.