ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTC PINK:EBZT) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Everything Blockchain's CEO Toney Jennings discusses how the Company is revolutionizing database technologies, EB Build's proprietary blockchain platform, licensing opportunities, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://ebztinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/.

