MGM Resorts ( MGM, Financial) –Casino and online gaming company MGM was a strong performerin the quarter, driven by double-digit revenue growth and strong 2023 bookings in Las Vegas, defying assumptions that the post-COVID travel rebound would ease this year. Vegas margins remain at pre-pandemic levels in the high-30’s, though we assume these numbers will not last forever. The Macau business is coming back strongly, and licenses have been renewed for all players. BetMGM, the online gaming business jointly owned by MGM and Entain, continues to grow revenues, maintaining its strong market share position. Management confirmed in the quarterly earnings call that rumors of MGM buying all of Entain were not true, causing MGM’s share price to rally and Entain’s to fall on the news. MGM bought back 20% of discounted shares in 2022 and continues to repurchase at a double-digit annualized pace in 2023.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.