TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its first tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.07 per Unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $1,488,999.96 (the “First Tranche”). For more information on the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated March 17, 2023, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the First Tranche, Jourdan issued 21,271,428 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance. The securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on August 22, 2023. Completion of the Offering (including the First Tranche) is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche. The net proceeds of the First Tranche are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Richard Quesnel, the executive chairman of the Company, subscribed for 10,000,000 Units pursuant to the First Tranche (the “Insider Participation”). Mr. Quesnel’s participation is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing the Initial Tranche as the details of the abovementioned Insider Participation were not settled until shortly prior to closing, and the Company wished to close the Initial Tranche on an expedited basis.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

