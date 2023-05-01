Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Development of AIGC System "Happy Buy Car"

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) ( KXIN) today announces that it has formed a specialized technical team to develop its AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) system “Happy Buy Car.” Kaixin has been dedicated to developing the intelligent “Happy Buy Car” system in the past. The newly formed technical team will conduct in-depth research on AIGC and ChatGPT-related technological applications and expedite development of the “Happy Buy Car” system. The system will be equipped with such features as interactive “real person” dialogues and highly relevant text and video content generation for automobile sales, that will enhance the richness of marketing and sales content and empower its dealerships to increase sales conversion rates.

AIGC is leading an unstoppable revolution in digital content. It is becoming more and more mainstream in China's consumer internet field. Explosive apps such as writing assistants, AI painting, dialogue robots, and digital humans have emerged, supporting industrial applications in media, e-commerce, and entertainment. Its market potential is gradually emerging. As a well-known luxury car sales platform in China, Kaixin aims to develop the “Happy Buy Car” system through massive data accumulation and practically tested training models to better serve customers and improve their car purchase experience.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.

