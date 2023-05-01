Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (Priority), which owns a platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, will debut its MX™ POS solutions at the Electronic Transaction Association’s (ETA) Transact 2023.

MX+POS is not a traditional point of sale system (POS), its features set it apart. It offers an all-in-one system and mobile solution that is customizable for the needs of the business, provides cloud-based accessibility, and delivers best-in-class analytics and reporting.

“Business owners today are faced with many challenges, but how, when, and where they accept and make customers’ payment transactions is oftentimes the biggest hurdle to business success,” said Joseph Harrington, SVP of Sales at Priority. “With MX POS, we used our industry insights and our vision of the future of payments to create a system that offers distinct features and benefits. We took what many merchants are used to and designed a fundamentally better system. By running all orders through one POS system, quickly completing e-commerce sales transactions, and having access to front-end and back-office operations support, merchants will save cost and time, and will see value benefits when they move to MX POS,” said Harrington.

The MX POS system supports restaurants, retail, and other merchants that need business-enhancing POS solutions. It is API driven and supports the following app integrations:

Delivery integrations: DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats

Accounting integrations: Xero and QuickBooks

Whether customers are ordering online, picking up in-store, or dining/shopping in, the MX POS system helps merchants enhance customer adoption, increase average sales, and simplify operations.

“In today’s challenging economic climate, small to medium-sized businesses remain vital contributors to local economies, the jobs market, and the US GDP. Priority is focused on delivering a combination of payments and banking solutions that help SMBs succeed by accelerating cash flow and optimizing their performance,” said Thomas Priore, CEO of Priority.

Priority encourages ETA Transact 2023 participants looking for a quick-to-implement and easy-to-use POS system to stop by booth #1725 for a demo and to meet the team. If you are not attending the show and want to learn more, request+a+demo+here.

Transact 2023 takes place April 24-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Transact is the only show created by the payments industry for the payments industry and is hosted by ETA, the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a unified commerce leader with an industry-leading native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions, and data analytics and insights. Leading companies count on Priority’s breakthrough, agile technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation all supported by industry-leading customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster than ever before, monetize payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

