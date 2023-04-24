PR Newswire

Warm weather styling is simplified with summer subscription box offerings and shoppable looks

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny skies, blooming flowers, and longer days inspire a fun-loving wardrobe full of vibrant hues and tropical patterns. Subscribers and shoppers can get ready to discover warm weather outfits from Kidpik that can keep up with their kids' summer activities. For those looking to skip the hassle of styling their growing kids for the new season ahead, Kidpik's style experts deliver head-to-toe fashion for summer's adventures and occasions. With a variety of ways to shop coordinated fashion from the brand, Kidpik is a go-to destination for a complete summer wardrobe refresh.

Whether you prefer subscription boxes, pre-styled boxes, or shopping a la carte, Kidpik offers a range of affordable, stylish options. "Our summer collection is all about staying cool and looking great with minimal effort. We're all looking for those throw-on-and-go outfits without compromising on style. For boys, our popular pull-on shorts and t-shirt combos provide an instant, put-together look. For girls, we offer breezy, chic dresses and sets in cotton and eyelets," said Dina Sweeney, Kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer. The collection includes dresses, shorts, tops, swimwear, footwear, and accessories to keep kids cool, comfortable, and cute all season long. Trending styles that could receive instant favorite status include:

Swimwear with coordinating tops and sandals

Graphic tees featuring sunny prints

Shorts in super soft fabrics and easy pull-on design

Bright, carefree dresses and skirts in solid hues, florals, and prints

Footwear that includes versatile white sneakers with trendy accents and colorful sandals that complete the look

Subscribe to Get Styled

For those wishing their kids' wardrobes would automatically refresh for a new season, Kidpik's subscription service is here to help. The brand's stylists are a step ahead, making sure each member's next subscription box, or "pik," has the fashionable outfits their kids need for the activities life brings each season. Kidpik's styling service is great for families on-the-go—offering stylish, seasonal outfits delivered straight to members' doors, with free shipping, at-home try-on, and no styling or return fees.

Pre-Styled Vacation and Camp Boxes are Back!

Kids can take on their summer adventures in style with Kidpik's pre-styled vacation and camp boxes! These unbox-and-wear outfits are available with no subscription required and feature our stylist-favorite outfits. Parents can simplify the process of prepping their little ones for summer getaways with these travel-ready boxes, including everything from swimwear to activewear.

Shop Best-Sellers and Summer Essentials:

To shop by popular categories, such as sandals and swimwear, visit Kidpik's e-commerce website at shop.kidipk.com. Kidpik's shop is great for subscribers looking to add on to their monthly or seasonal "piks" or shoppers seeking summer must-haves for kids.

Whether kids are camp bound or spending some of their summer break seaside, Kidpik's stylists have them covered in the fashion department! To get styled, visit www.kidpik.com.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. Kidpik delivers a personalized box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. Kidpik combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary algorithm technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. Kidpik also sells its branded clothing and footwear through the e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

