Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations,” or the “Company”), announced today that Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC, a joint venture between the Company and Bass Pro Shops, has acquired Branson Cedars Resort, a rustic retreat located in Ridgedale, Missouri.

The approximately 80-acre Branson Cedars property is adjacent to the joint venture’s Wilderness Club at Big Cedar Resort. It currently is comprised of “tiny home” cottages, cabins, and treehouses, as well as two swimming pools, a retail shop, restaurant, disc golf course and other amenities. Master planning of the property is underway for the future development of additional vacation ownership units and expanded amenities. The joint venture also plans to renovate the existing cottages, cabins, and treehouses included in the purchase.

“We are once again pleased to joint venture with Bass Pro Shops® in acquiring another property in this spectacular region,” commented Ray Lopez, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. “Bluegreen continues to be focused on identifying new inventory in strategic destinations that we believe offer our owners and guests unique and memorable experiences.”

The acquisition of the Branson Cedars Resort will bring the Bluegreen Vacation Club’s footprint to five resorts in the Branson/Ridgedale area. The joint venture currently owns The Cliffs at Long Creek and Wilderness Club at Big Cedar resorts in Ridgedale and Paradise Point in Hollister. In addition, The Falls Village in Branson is a separately owned Bluegreen resort.

“Bluegreen Vacations prides itself on providing unique, locally inspired resorts in iconic destinations, and we believe the Branson Cedars property is no exception,” said Mr. Lopez. “Our owners enjoy the great outdoors, and this area of the Midwest with Table Rock Lake and Dogwood Canyon nearby, continues to be in high demand among our members.”

This acquisition marks the fourth resort Bluegreen has added to its portfolio within the last six months. In 2022, the vacation ownership company acquired the Bayside Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, Florida, as well as forty-six units in the Streamside at Vail resort enclave in Vail, Colorado. Bluegreen also recently broke ground on the 67-room Mill Springs Lodge in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is slated to open in 2024.

About Bluegreen Vacations: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. For further information, please visit us at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that construction plans and anticipated amenities will not be constructed as or at the time indicated; the risk that resort availability and inclusion in the Bluegreen Vacation Club may be delayed, is not guaranteed, and is subject to meeting all applicable licensing, registration and governmental requirements; and the additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (including the “Risk Factors” section thereof). The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.

