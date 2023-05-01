Wag! Group Co. (the "Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, announced today that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link.

Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Wag%21+%26ndash%3B+Investor+Relations.

