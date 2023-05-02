ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”, “We”, or “Our”) (TSXV: CTRL, UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), the leader in real-time operations software, is pleased to announce general availability of edgeCore™ platform 4.5, a major release targeted at implementing new capabilities and features requested by customers and suggested by industry analysts to further enhance edgeCore’s ability to empower its customers to rapidly compose and deploy secure, action-embedded apps that deliver the right information to the right people at the right time at the speed of relevance.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

4.5 Release Images: Seven Keys to Maximize ROI and New Screen Shots of Low-code Development and Dynamic Automated Pipelines

“This unprecedented release is all about generating value, broadening adoption, and increasing business agility — all at the speed of relevance,” said Nick Brigman, VP of Product of edgeTI. “Barriers to what was previously thought to be impossible are eliminated in terms of connectivity, aggregating data, navigating across domains or systems, and having skillsets to implement elegant solutions. We believe this latest release opens new opportunities for our customers and partners and will attract new customers and ecosystems.”

Some of the capabilities in this edgeCore release include:

Decision Intelligence to achieve the promise of AI now by securely operationalizing and orchestrating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within a customer’s existing enterprise applications, workflows, and processes.

to achieve the promise of AI now by securely operationalizing and orchestrating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within a customer’s existing enterprise applications, workflows, and processes. Intelligent Automation , also referred to as Hyperautomation, to reduce cost and increase agility by enhancing customer operations and securely orchestrating workflows across multiple applications without requiring bots to improve results, reduce resources, and address automation.

, also referred to as Hyperautomation, to reduce cost and increase agility by enhancing customer operations and securely orchestrating workflows across multiple applications without requiring bots to improve results, reduce resources, and address automation. Composable Operations and Low Code Development features that accelerate time to value, reduce time to build, and reduce cost to maintain by empowering empowering application architects and citizen developers at the speed of the need— significantly increasing ROI and adaptability by 2 to 12 times.

and features that accelerate time to value, reduce time to build, and reduce cost to maintain by empowering empowering application architects and citizen developers at the speed of the need— significantly increasing ROI and adaptability by 2 to 12 times. Lean Hybrid Integration derives immediate integration value without the extensive time, labor, and cost of traditional data warehouse and/or data lake efforts, while a new web adapter method broadens the connectivity and control of consoles and their authoritative data sources —dramatically accelerating time to value and increasing the breadth of integrations beyond 225.

Highlights of the 4.5 release appear on the company’s platform page and full documentation is available to authorized users on the company’s doc site.

Dynamic Scalable Platform for Human-Centric Operations

edgeTI also updated how it characterizes its edgeCore platform to reflect the seven keys to maximize return on investments (ROI) in AI, Automation, and Digital Twins by delivering Human-centric Operations that transform the way customers navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the rapidly-evolving landscape of today's world. With edgeCore 4.5, customers can act with unparalleled speed and accuracy to deliver high-impact results and exponential value.

“Using a human-centric approach enables people to see the touch points of AI and double check courses of action – even comparing AI outputs in parallel with facilitating feedback loops and continued learning,” said Nick Brigman. “Product successes of industry leaders teach us that experience is important to adoption and building trust. edgeCore 4.5 allows customers to create this connection and transparency.”

edgeTI is pleased to discuss and solve issues that keep organizations from seeing their operations and taking smarter action. Interested parties may request a demonstration or meeting from the Company’s website.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

