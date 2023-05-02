Salesforce Ranked #1 CRM Provider for 10th Consecutive Year

51 minutes ago
International Data Corporation (IDC) has ranked Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as the #1 CRM provider in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker.* This is the 10th time Salesforce has earned the top spot.

Why it’s important: IDC is a premier global market intelligence firm widely cited as a top source for market data.

Details: Salesforce grew its overall worldwide CRM market share position, and increased its revenue more than any other CRM vendor in 2022 over 2021.

  • The data also shows Salesforce with leading market share in IDC’s segments for sales applications, customer service applications, marketing applications, model-driven application platforms, integration software, and enterprise community applications.**

Salesforce perspective: “Our customers are at the center of our strategy, and IDC’s recognition for 10 years of CRM market leadership is testament to the work we’ve done on their behalf to continually innovate. Our technology is more mission critical now than ever, and with Salesforce's combination of AI, data, and CRM, we are helping companies across industries connect with their customers in entirely new ways.” – David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce

Fast fact: In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific (including Japan).

* IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2023. CRM market includes the following IDC-defined functional markets: Sales Force Productivity and Management, Marketing Campaign Management, Customer Service, Contact Center, Advertising, Integration Software, and Digital Commerce Applications.

** The full IDC-defined name of the Sales market is the Sales Force Productivity and Management Applications market. The full IDC-defined name of the Marketing market is the Marketing Campaign Management Applications market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005451/en/

