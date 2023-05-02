CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at CS Week Conference 47, taking place in Charlotte, N.C., from May 2-4, 2023. ibex will be showcasing its full suite of integrated CX solutions for utilities, designed to help organizations engage and stay connected with their customers throughout the modern utility lifecycle.



ibex’s CX for Utilities suite, which is currently benefiting major utilities across North America, offers a range of services including New Connections Concierge, Sparked Marketplace, Mindshare Digital Outreach, and RefleCX. These solutions are specifically designed to help utilities of all sizes go beyond the meter to deliver added value, improve customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, and drive incremental revenue, setting the stage for a more profitable, lifelong customer engagement. Currently, ibex CX solutions for utilities are transforming the customer experience for more than 30 million households in North America.

“We continue to innovate our turnkey CX for Utilities suite, enabling our partners to reach their Beyond the Meter objectives,” said Mark Wilkinson, SVP Utilities at ibex. “We’ve heard from a number of our utility partners about the importance of expanding their EV initiatives to include chargers and other programs. We’re pleased to offer a full-service EV charging solution this year, including informative content that brings customers into a destination marketplace, as well as valuable repair and protection plans available for EV chargers and even EVs from our relationship with The Fortegra Group, Inc. (“Fortegra”), a leader in specialty protection plans for EV owners. It is clear utilities want to add EV options Beyond the Meter, and ibex is pleased to bring this solution to our partners.”

CS Week is the premier customer service utilities conference in North America with more than 2,000 utility professionals and industry partners in attendance. The conference serves the educational and networking needs of electric, gas, water/wastewater and cable utilities from small to large, from municipal to investor-owned.

“We’re thrilled to return to CS Week after a very successful year for ibex and our utility clients,” said Jeff Cox, President of ibex Digital. “We understand that clients are continuing to balance the demands of their evolving customer base with the operational and budgetary pressures they confront. That’s why ibex remains focused on delivering the kinds of innovative technology and contact center solutions that the modern utility and their customers expect and deserve. In particular, we’ve responded with innovative technology to support Beyond the Meter programs, including more secure PCI solutions even in [email protected] scenarios. We will continue to leverage our CX and IT experience across many enterprise partners to bring exciting new solutions to our utility clients.”

In addition to showcasing its CX solutions for utilities at CS Week Conference 47, ibex will also be hosting a dinner with Fortegra. Space is limited. Conference goers interested in attending the dinner should contact Mark Wilkinson, SVP Utilities at ibex, directly at [email protected] for more information. Attendees can also visit ibex at Booth #1225 on the conference floor.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fbeb452-34dc-4dea-8c56-8e62c66b7417