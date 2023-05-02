Vancouver, Canada, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, ORRCF) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) announces a correction to the assay results from drill hole N044 of its North Zone drilling program at its Santo Tomas property (the “Property”) announced on April 20, 2023. A data transfer error occurred in the transfer from one system to another in the calculations conducted by a third-party consulting firm (see Table 1, below).

CORRECTED HOLE N044 DRILL RESULT – % COPPER EQUIVALENT (% CuEq)

Table 1: Significant Assay Intervals in the 2021-2023 Program, Drill Hole N044:

Drill Hole

No. Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu % Mo % Au g/t Ag g/t* CuEQ % Previous

N044 0 289.6 642.0 352.5 0.83 0.011 0.072 6.26 0.93 Corrected

N044 0 289.6 642.0 352.5 0.42 0.006 0.36 3.13 0.46

Cu Equivalent (CuEq) % = Cu % + (Mo %*3.75) + (Au ppm*0.752). The commodity prices (3 yr Average) used are in $US: Cu $3.20 /lb, Mo $12.00 /lb, and Au $1,650.00 /troy oz. Ag values are not used in the CuEq calculations.

Richard Lock, Oroco’s CEO, commented: “Drill hole N044 remains the best drill hole of the 2021-2023 Santo Tomas drill program and is consistent with prior North Zone drill results. This data correction in no way dampens our enthusiasm for the overall results we have received in our recently completed drill program. We look forward to presenting those results in our upcoming mineral resource estimate.”



This correction does not affect any other information in the April 20, 2023 news release or any previous news release.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Andrew Ware-SME-RM, a “Qualified Person” (Registered Member of the SME) and a senior consulting geologist to the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in the collective 1,172.9 ha Core Concessions of the Santo Tomas Project in NW Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in 8,154.3 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 23,048 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. Santo Tomas hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a historical Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc. in 1994. The Company has completed its 2021-2023 drill program at Santo Tomas with a total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes to date.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

