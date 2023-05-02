New York, NY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. ( WORX) today announced that it has signed another new healthcare provider for its SaaS data management service offering and Workday implementation assistance.

This new hospital customer, headquartered in New York, is a non-profit academic healthcare provider with over 400 beds under management. In addition to the company’s data management service offering the hospital will utilize SCWorx expertise and application functionality to assist with the hospital’s Workday implementation.

“SCWorx is providing this new customer with our Foundation data management platform. This platform is continuing to be recognized as an advanced application that empowers hospitals to accurately move data between supply, clinical and finance applications. Accurate data enables hospitals to track information about items for proper revenue capture. In addition, this data can be used to enable other applications to perform better.”, said Tim Hannibal, SCWorx CEO. Hannibal added, “The foundational data principle is that all applications work more effectively with accurate data. This is why this healthcare provider chose SCWorx for data management as well as Workday implementation assistance. Workday is a transformational experience for a healthcare provider and the best way to start is with the highest quality data. More and more healthcare organizations are selecting and implementing Workday as their enterprise resource planning solution. SCWorx is a valuable application and partner for this very significant implementation. This is another great customer win for SCWorx and continues to demonstrate the value SCWorx brings to hospitals.”

About SCWorx

SCWorx has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company’s data platform for cost savings, operational efficiency and accurate benchmarking and reporting. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider’s data governance and analytics requirements.

