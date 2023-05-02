Jacksonville Gets Newest Advanced Upgrades to its Xfinity 10G Network

55 minutes ago
Comcast is accelerating+the+nation%26rsquo%3Bs+largest+and+fastest+multi-gig+deployment and announced today the latest upgrade to its Xfinity 10G Network is rolling out to customers in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is the latest community in Florida to roll out these network enhancements, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost.

“Our customers are using the Internet for an increasingly number of things in their personal and professional lives, including working remotely, streaming live sports, 4K gaming and virtual reality. A truly reliable network is one that is not just always-on, but a network that can power multiple data-heavy applications across dozens of devices in their home,” said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s Florida Region. “The Xfinity 10G Network delivers gig speeds, capacity, reliability, and low latency – the key factors making our connectivity experience superior to the competition.”

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

  • Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.
  • Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year.
  • Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.
  • Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.
  • Ultra-Low Lag: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency, also known as low lag, for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Comcast also recently accelerated the transformation of its network to a cloud-based architecture, which will allow it to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, services that technically limited fixed wireless providers will not be able to deliver.

Visit Xfinity to learn more and sign up for these exciting new products.

