AppTech Payments Corp. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Broadnet Technologies to Increase Market Share in Specialty Payments and SMS Solutions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ:APCX), a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Broadnet Technologies, LLC ("Broadnet") a Tier 1, SMS/Text Provider and Aggregator.

The Company anticipates executing a definitive Strategic Partnership Agreement, Patent License Agreement, and Channel Partner Agreement within sixty days. After the definitive agreements are executed, the partnership will expand AppTech's reach in the global text-to-pay space, offering AppTech's CommerseTM platform to Broadnet's global customer base. In addition, AppTech and Broadnet will offer two-way SMS and a suite of SMS tools to the global market. The Patent License Agreement will license AppTech's SMS and Mobile Payment patents to Broadnet, thereby expanding the Company's footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay and SMS solutions.

"Once fully executed, these pending agreements will allow AppTech to offer our intellectual property and suite of Commerse TM products to Broadnet's customer base. In addition, the Company plans to roll out a link to phone invoice payment checkout experience using text to pay," said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp. "We look forward to working closely with the Broadnet team in what we expect to be a mutually beneficial partnership that will drive long-term growth and ultimately build shareholder value."

The partnership will build upon licensing AppTech's intellectual property, including but not limited to Payments-as-a-Service ("PaaS"), Banking-as-a-service ("BaaS"), and two-way SMS. The integration with Broadnet's network will bolster AppTech's fully integrated approach to all payments experiences and purchasing journeys. As a result, the partnership will empower AppTech to continue the development, growth, and launch of CommerseTM and Broadnet to offer payments to their more than 60,000 clients worldwide.

Broadnet built the first short message service center (SMSC) gateway, which is the portion of a mobile phone network that handles text message operations and is responsible for receiving, storing, routing, and forwarding SMS messages from mobile handsets.

Rabih Al Zubaidi, Founder and CEO of Broadnet, said, "We are excited to work with AppTech and their engineers to expand our suite of products to include AppTech's text-to-pay and other CommerseTM products. Additionally, AppTech will offer our SMS products integrated into their CommerseTM platform."

About BroadNet Technologies, LLC

With over 20 years of experience as an SMS provider and aggregator, Broadnet is a prominent global business messaging solutions provider and a GSMA member. BroadNet offers a number of services, including Bulk SMS, HLR Lookup, SMS Firewall, A2P SMS, SMSC Gateway, and more, all based on industry standards and technical frameworks. Since 2003, Broadnet has seen steady growth and is now one of the leading telecommunication companies in SMS-related services, with more than 60,000 satisfied clients globally. Furthermore, BroadNet has been presented with ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality and secure SMS solutions that meet the requirements and expectations of today's clients. Broadnet develops and maintains its own proprietary SMS platforms to provide innovative, customized, and differentiating products and services. Coupled with direct connections to over 680 operators and carriers worldwide, we are able to offer top-quality routes with exceptional performance and reliability at very competitive prices. Our services make it easy to send one or one billion SMS messages anywhere in the world safely and securely. Starting from BroadNet's HQ in Beirut, Lebanon, we now have offices and branches in 13 countries on 4 continents, with more being planned. For more information, visit www.broadnet.me.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton
737-289-0835
[email protected]

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]
760-707-5959

SOURCE: AppTech Payments Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751149/AppTech-Payments-Corp-Signs-Memorandum-of-Understanding-with-Broadnet-Technologies-to-Increase-Market-Share-in-Specialty-Payments-and-SMS-Solutions

img.ashx?id=751149

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.