NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Back-To-M·A·C was created over 30 years ago to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging by recycling or recovering as much of the brand's iconic packaging as possible, and M·A·C continues to evolve and improve the program today.

Once consumers are finished with their M·A·C products, they can drop off clean, empty containers in designated green Back-To-M·A·C collection boxes located in participating M·A·C stores and at retail counters all year around. Most M·A·C primary packaging, such as eye shadow pots and lipstick cases, can be returned as part of the Back-To-M·A·C program. (Some exclusions apply.) Visit www.maccosmetics.com/back-to-mac to learn more about Back-To-M·A·C and find a participating location near you.

By Noor Lobad

Originally published by Women's Wear Daily on March 30, 2023

MAC estimates more than 660,000 pounds of product will be collected each year through the program, and that between 220,000 and 440,000 pounds will be recycled in the U.S. this year with Close the Loop.

Continue reading here.

MAC Cosmetics' Back to MAC sustainability program is getting a refresh. Image courtesy of WWD.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751197/EXCLUSIVE-After-32-Years-MAC-Cosmetics-Is-Giving-Its-Recycling-Program-a-Refresh



