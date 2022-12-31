PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report ("the Report") that covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2022. The Report marks the third year that NexGen has reported on the Company's robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profile and is the first report that fully incorporates all aspects of Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) compliance. The Report is available online on the Company's website: https://nexgenenergy2021corp.q4web.com/sustainability/default.aspx#esg

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2022 was a year of significant achievements for NexGen, which are a direct reflection of the Company's values in action. NexGen again extended its reach, expanded its community programs, and increased its impact with meaningful initiatives for optimal Indigenous, community, and stakeholder benefits. The Company also completed important environmental work that has been undertaken to further optimize and enhance the benefits as we advance the Rook I Project through the regulatory process. We are proud to be working diligently and responsibly to deliver clean energy fuel for the globe to meaningfully and positively impact the energy transition, access to energy and energy security, all while creating generational benefits for all of our valued stakeholders."

Highlights in the Report Include:



Unprecedented Engagement

2022 marked an unprecedented number of key engagements, including Joint Working Group meetings, Implementation Committee and Environment Committee meetings, open houses, presentations, signings, site visits and tours, workshops, community newsletters and monthly radio announcements, and informal discussions.

Environmental Assessment

The Report outlines the critical environmental work that has been undertaken through the finalization and submission of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the development of the Rook I Project (the Project), which incorporates a decade of detailed data collection, analysis, and design, and highlights the Company's long-term and disciplined planning approach for elite environmental and social outcomes for local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, and Canada. Further, the 2022 Report includes additional disclosures on energy consumption by fuel type, water management activities involved in the day-to-day running of NexGen's Rook I camp and use during drill programs, and waste processing and management.

Expanded Community Programs

NexGen expanded community programs for youth in the areas of health and wellness, education, training, and career development, including the funding for a series of trades training and certification programs that are foundational to the creation of meaningful employment and a sustainable economy for communities local to the Rook I Project.

Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Emissions Inventory

The Report includes the Company's second GHG emissions inventory, including Scope 1 (direct), Scope 2 (indirect from the generation of purchased electricity), and Scope 3 (other indirect – business travel) emissions as well as biogenic carbon associated with land use change. NexGen's GHG emissions in 2022 totalled 3,763 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

NexGen will continue to optimize its Sustainability reporting in line with the Company's elite standards approach to all aspects of its business.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that socially, technically and environmentally leads the entire mining industry. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Small, NexGen's Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website ( www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

