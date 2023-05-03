VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

The north and south extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1-1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence (See Release dated March 1, 2023), the western extension (See Release dated April 12, 2023), north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on sperate occasions.

This release pertains to the north and south extensions of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 -North / South Part of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The northern part of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of two geologists and a geo technician on July 1st, 2022 during the summer field season. Over the course of the traverse a vertical altitude of 96 meters was examined and sampled. A total of 5 float samples were collected, of the samples collected, 4 assayed greater than 0.5%. See Table 1 below.

Float sample D-723639 taken at the 1,484-meter elevation consisted of quartz carbonate with black graphic shale with abundant malachite and 1-3% chalcopyrite. This sample returned 1.29 % copper. See Table 1 below.

Sample D-723640 taken 18 meters vertical below that of above consisted of 50% sheared siltstone and carbonate in a shear fabric with 50% carbonate and siltstone fragments contained 1% chalcopyrite and returned 0.50% copper. See Table 1, Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - North Part of Eagle Creek, Float Sample D-723639 - 0.50% Copper

Whereas, sample D-723641 taken a further 25 meters below, of quartz carbonate with 1-2% chalcopyrite and moderate malachite alteration returned 1.51% copper. Float sample D-723642 taken at 1,423 meters of quartz carbonate with trace of chalcopyrite assayed 0.25% copper and the last sample taken on this daily traverse was D-723643 of dark brown weathered quartz carbonate with abundant malachite and 3% chalcopyrite returned 3.79% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1- North Side of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation (m) Copper % Sample Type D-723639 1,484 1.29 Float D-723640 1,466 0.50 Float D-723641 1,441 1.51 Float D-723642 1,423 0.25 Float D-723643 1,388 3.79 Float

1% copper = 22.2 pounds

On July 10th, 2022 the southern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of two geologists and a geo technician. During the traverse a vertical altitude of 207 meters was examined and sampled. A total of 9 float samples were collected and of the samples collected, 6 assayed greater than 0.5%. See Table 2 below.

Float sample D-723683 taken at the second highest elevation of 1,798 meters consisted of 50% quartzite and 50% quartz iron carbonate with 1% chalcopyrite and assayed 0.17% copper. At an elevation of 1,635 meters, down slope float sample D-723684 of quartz and shale fragments contained moderate malachite alteration with 1% chalcopyrite and returned 1.81% copper. At the highest elevation of 1,799 meters float sample D-723685 of buff colored quartz iron carbonate with less than 0.5% chalcopyrite reported 0.21% copper. And the next sample taken 32 meters below of rusty brown quartz carbonate with 25% pyrite assayed trace at 0.01% copper.

Float sample D-723687 examined and taken at the1,616 meter elevation of massive sulphides with iron carbonate and weathered rusty brown with 95% chalcopyrite returned and impressive 17.15% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - South Extension of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence, Sample D-723687 - 17.15% copper.

At the 1,604 meter altitude, float sample D-723688 was taken and consisted of quartz with iron carbonate with 5-5% chalcopyrite and assayed 6.22% copper.

Float sample D-723689 taken 13 meters above consisted of semi massive sulphides and quartz veining with 60% chalcopyrite and a 3% bornite returned an impressive 23.40% copper. See Table 2, Photo 3 below. Note the intense folding cross cut by the quartz veining clearly defining it as post date folding.

Photo 3 - South Extension of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence, Sample D-723689 - 23.40% copper.

At an elevation of 1,745 meters, 128 meters vertically above the sample described above, float sample D-723690 consisted of quartz carbonate with 20% chalcopyrite and 2% bornite. This sample assayed 10.45% copper. See Table 2, Photo 3 below. Note the pinnacle of quartz standing out against the country rock.

Photo 3 - South Extension of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence, Sample D-723690 - 10.45% copper.

The final sample was taken down slope at an elevation of 1,592 meters and float sample D-723691 consisted of white to buff colored quartz veining with 5% disseminated pyrite and 1% bornite and assayed 2.15% copper. See Table 2 below.

Table 1- South Portion of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation (m) Copper % Sample Type D-723683 1,798 0.17 Float D-723684 1,635 1.81 Float D-723685 1,799 0.21 Float D-723686 1,767 0.01 Float D-723687 1,616 17.15 Float D-723688 1,604 6.22 Float D-723689 1,617 23.40 Float D-723690 1,745 10.45 Float D-723691 1,592 2.15 Float

1% copper = 22.2 pounds

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

An additional release on the 2022 exploration of the Eagle Vein "proper" of the Muskwa Project will be forth coming in the following weeks and will conclude the field work of this area.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

