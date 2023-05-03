VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 26, 2023

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("General Meeting") is going to be held on May 26, 2023. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at Floor 4, Willow House Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-9010, Cayman Islands. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.vtex.com%2F.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the global enterprise digital commerce platform where brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ businesses on a fast path to growth with a complete commerce, marketplace, and OMS solution. It helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

