Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bertolini, and Chief Financial Officer, Sid Sankaran, will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM PT (6:00 PM ET) in Las Vegas, NV.

All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.ir.hioscar.com and selecting the “Events & Presentations” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available on Oscar’s investor relations website.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 31, 2023. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005175/en/