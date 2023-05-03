Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today began rolling out Box Canvas, its virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration tool built natively into Box. With today’s launch, Box Canvas delivers a powerful new way for teams to unleash their creativity to take brainstorming and ideation to the next level, while leveraging the enterprise-grade security, compliance, and workflow automation capabilities Box’s 115,000 customers know and love. Starting today, Box customers will have access to unlimited Canvases included in their plans. The power of Box Canvas will be showcased at Box’s Content+Cloud+Summit on May 9.

“Modern work goes beyond static document types and traditional files – it’s fluid, dynamic, and constantly evolving,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With the needs of hybrid work continuously shifting, we’ve delivered a solution that empowers people to collaborate where their work is already being done. With Box Canvas, organizations can work together to solve complex problems with creative solutions.”

“The way we work today requires new tools and technologies,” said Nathan McBride, SVP of IT at Xilio Therapeutics. “With Box Canvas, our teams can seamlessly collaborate together, no matter where they are located, ensuring that our organization remains agile and productive as we research and develop critical treatments for patients suffering from cancer. Canvas is a powerful platform that has the ability to truly transform the way we work together."

Secure, collaboration, where content already lives

Since launching the Box Canvas public beta at the beginning of the year, Box has added additional formatting tools and robust communication options to help hybrid teams foster richer brainstorming and ideation sessions. Today with Box Canvas, users and teams can:

Work the way they want with free-form drawing and text, and present data easily and clearly with diagrams, wireframes, and process flows using visual elements like shapes and connectors.

Keep everyone in the loop by inviting coworkers and external collaborators with Box Canvas enabled to an unlimited number of Canvases to brainstorm in real-time or at their own pace, regardless of location and time zones.

Get started quickly with premade templates, and alert collaborators in real time with notifications and @mentions when something needs their attention.

Provide interactive feedback using sticky notes and comments, and drive consensus by voting on ideas with emojis.

Eliminate complexity, reduce cost, and limit content sprawl with one integrated solution for visual collaboration that is protected by Box’s industry-leading security.

By enabling untapped creativity in every team member, Box Canvas helps teams in any department and function to take their ideas from the whiteboarding phase to actionable outcomes. For example:

Marketing teams can use Canvas to conduct interactive workshops to shape the next campaign. All team members will have the ability to contribute to the collaboration session, and once completed, the end result can be saved and shared with internal or external teams for feedback and next steps.

Product teams can use Canvas to map out and visualize each step of a login flow for a new app or product. Once finalized, they can route the diagram to other teams for input or approval through Box Relay, or save it in the team folder for reference.

User experience teams can use Canvas to create personas with a premade template, and brainstorm with their team on goals, challenges, needs, and tools for that specific user.

Sales teams can use Canvas to create sales dashboards, presentations and interactive account plans. From there, they can engage clients by inviting them to participate in account planning and align on common goals.

HR teams can use Canvas to run hands-on training and onboarding sessions that are engaging, fun, and inclusive. Every participant can interact and contribute at their own pace.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning today, Box Canvas will be turned on automatically for users on free and paid personal plans on a rolling basis, while customers on Business and Enterprise plans can turn Canvas on manually in the Admin Console. In the coming months, Box Canvas will be default “on” for all Box customers at no additional cost.

For more information on Box Canvas visit the Box+Blog and register for the Box+Content+Cloud+Summit taking place on May 9, 2023.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

