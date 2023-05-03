Will Provide Review of 2022 and Outlook for 2023

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce it will host a shareholder update call scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 5pm ET.

In order to join the Specificity Shareholder Update Call, please click the link here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81526807814?pwd=RHloNXhtYXhudVc1dEdleDBvTzZjUT09

Passcode: 311578

Or Telephone Dial: (646) 931-3860

Please Zoom in or dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to enable your participation.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "We are excited with where we are at, both as a business and as a public company, having now been public for just over one year. While there is still work to be done, we are seeing tremendous opportunity for growth with our digital marketing solutions. Our tweaks in our sales approach have generated a robust sales pipeline, which we are actively working to close on new deals. We plan to be in position to uplist to a major U.S. national exchange by mid-2024. We expect to report our first quarter ended March 31, 2023 operating results by mid-May."

In addition, Specificity management has become aware that its early direct investors have recently been successful in being able to deposit their shares at E*Trade. Specificity encourages its early direct investors who own restricted common shares to contract E*Trade directly.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol #SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations , Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jason Wood, CEO

[email protected]

