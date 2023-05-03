CORRECTING and REPLACING PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

First paragraph, first sentence of release dated April 25, 2023 should read: PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (instead of ... Monday, May 8, 2023).

The updated release reads:

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION RELEASES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. PAR management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Senior Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance via this Link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at www.partech.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, loyalty, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230425005983r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005983/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.