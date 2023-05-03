Cyberattacks Set To Cost $10 Trillion In Damages Annually By 2025 – As The World Rapidly Steps Up Cybersecurity, Sekur Private Data Could Provide What It Needs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / As the world races to update its cybersecurity systems and secure its data, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (

OTCQX:SWISF, Financial)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0, Financial) is looking to lead the way with its turnkey data privacy and security solutions.screenshot%202023-04-26%20at%204.23.59%20pm.png

The cybersecurity market has blown up in the past couple of years, largely driven by concerns about the increasing frequency of damaging cyber attacks. The market is forecast to increase from $182.3 billion in 2022 to $571.1 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period.

As more precious data moves online, the need for protection against digital hacks has increased. Technology is moving towards greater integration, with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud all depending on user data being safe and protected. Attempts by bad actors to seize the ever-growing amount of information online have also increased - There were over 4,000 data breaches due to hacking in 2022, events which lead to more than 22 billion records getting leaked. It is anticipated that the costs associated with cyberattack damage will reach $10.5 trillion by 2025, representing a 300% increase since 2015.

Sekur Private Data is positioning itself as a leader in the cybersecurity and data privacy markets, and its mission is to provide the next generation of data security and privacy to protect users from cyber hackers. Sekur is a US-listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company with a suite of data protection solutions dedicated to providing premier online privacy and security.

Turn-Key Data Privacy Solutions

Its comprehensive set of privacy solutions includes encrypted emails and messages, secure communication systems, cloud-based storage capabilities and document recovery and management. Sekur Private Data offers these security solutions to everyone from private individuals to corporations and government agencies across the globe. Now the company has expanded its offerings to include its own virtual private network (VPN) system.

SekurVPN is a first-in-class commercially-available VPN that isn't powered by Big Tech. This is an exciting move forward for securing private data, as it means there are no third-party bundles involved with the VPN. This removes the risk of a user's data being either leaked or sold to a third party.

VPNs are a frequently chosen option when it comes to protecting online activity like emailing, performing e-banking tasks, or e-shopping, as they encrypt data and conceal the user's IP address. ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>33% of all internet users currently have a VPN, and two-thirds of users say they use VPN to protect their online activity

The company also recently added two-factor authentification to its systems for an added layer of security. Now this introduction of SekurVPN indicates the company is continuing to offer cutting-edge online security and privacy for those seeking ultimate peace of mind about their data.

"Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and, as we are not connected to any Big Tech platform, we offer a truly independent, private, and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland," said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data. "We look forward to continuing to offer true data privacy to all individuals and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

Learn more about how Sekur Private Data is leading the way in cybersecurity.

Featured photo by Privecstasy onUnsplash

Contact:

Corporate Department
[email protected]

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751324/Cyberattacks-Set-To-Cost-10-Trillion-In-Damages-Annually-By-2025-As-The-World-Rapidly-Steps-Up-Cybersecurity-Sekur-Private-Data-Could-Provide-What-It-Needs

img.ashx?id=751324

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.