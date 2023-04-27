Sobi publishes Q1 2023 report: Continued solid progress

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the first quarter of 2023

First quarter 2023

  • Total revenue SEK 5,239 M (4,925), +6 per cent, -2 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER).i
  • Haematology revenue SEK 2,815 M (2,499), +5 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,196 M (1,024), +9 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 514 M (419), +16 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 475 M (593), -28 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli® SEK 95 M (4)
  • Immunology revenue SEK 2,151 M (2,119), -9 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 533 M (645), -24 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 1,398 M (1,286), -3 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 219 M (189), +5 per cent at CER
  • EBITAi SEK 2,121 M (1,290); EBITA margini 40 per cent (26). EBIT SEK 1,495 M (776)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 3.60 (1.84), EPS adjusted before dilutioni SEK 3.60 (3.67). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,983 M (1,644)
  • SEL-212 CRG positive phase 3 studies topline data readout
  • Efanesoctocog alfa regulatory approval in the US (by Sanofi) and positive XTEND-Kids phase 3 study topline data readout

Significant event after the first quarter

  • Nirsevimab economics simplified through a new royalty agreement with Sanofi and the termination of the participation agreement with AstraZeneca

Outlook 2023 – unchanged1

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage at CER
  • EBITA margin adjusted2 is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue

Financial summary


Q1

Q1


FY

SEK M

2023

2022

Change

2022

Total revenue

5,239

4,925

6 %

18,790

Gross profit

4,172

3,409

22 %

14,014

Gross margini

80 %

69 %


75 %

EBITAi

2,121

1,290

64 %

5,930

EBITA adjustedi,ii

2,121

1,951

9 %

6,605

EBITA margini

40 %

26 %


32 %

EBITA margin adjustedi,ii

40 %

40 %


35 %

Profit for the period

1,067

543

96 %

2,638

EPS, before dilution, SEK

3.60

1.84

96 %

8.92

EPS, before dilution, SEK adjustedi,ii

3.60

3.67

-2 %

10.77

i. Alternative Performance Measures.

ii. Items affecting comparability (IAC) in 2022.

1 The outlook excludes Sobi's right to royalty on net sales of nirsevimab in the US
2 Excluding IAC.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session at 14:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 27 April 2023 at 08:00 CET.

Camilla Sandström
Interim Head of IR, External Communication and Sustainability

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO83405&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q1-2023-report-continued-solid-progress-301809296.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO83405&Transmission_Id=202304270230PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO83405&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.