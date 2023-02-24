PR Newswire

With access to Criteo's unique AI and commerce data, Shopify merchants like VRAI have already achieved 300% ROAS

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the next phase of its integration with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. For the first time, Criteo and Shopify's thousands of merchants and clients in the U.S. can access the Criteo App on the Shopify App Store thanks to new self-registration capabilities to unlock self-service set-up via the Criteo Commerce Growth Platform. Now Shopify merchants and marketers can quickly and easily integrate with Criteo's network to grow their businesses through greater personalization, access to high-intent buyer audiences and increased retention of desired customers.

As marketers face macroeconomic challenges, every ad dollar counts and acquiring new customers effectively and efficiently is critical to their strategies. With insight into nearly one trillion dollars of ecommerce sales, Criteo's commerce media platform enables growth opportunities by providing Shopify merchants with access to solutions that leverage the world's largest set of commerce data and industry-leading AI to find people who are ready to buy.

"In the always evolving digital landscape, we continue to scale our marketing solutions, enabling more features and functionalities for ecommerce businesses to reach valuable audiences to drive commerce outcomes," said Rory Mitchell, General Manager of Global Growth at Criteo. "We're excited about this next step in our integration with Shopify to allow merchants to quickly set up their account, start activating their campaign, and grow their business – all without extensive digital marketing experience and expertise."

In 2022, Shopify merchant and sustainable fine jewelry and engagement ring brand, VRAI partnered with Criteo to grow their ecommerce business, leveraging Criteo's ability to activate first-party commerce data to connect with their most valuable audiences. VRAI successfully ran several full-funnel campaigns, targeting consumers across their entire shopper journey to achieve their acquisition and retention goals, ultimately achieving an overall 300% increase in Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) year-over-year.

"Since implementing Criteo's technology, we've seen a tremendous increase in high-intent shoppers to our website, while the ease of use and customization of the tools have made it incredibly easy to create targeted campaigns that speak directly to the right audiences," said Sam Bench, Director of Performance Marketing at VRAI. "These supercharged results with Criteo have truly been a game changer for our business as a Shopify merchant."

David Wurtz, Vice President of Product at Shopify added: "Criteo's self-service set-up unlocks a whole new set of possibilities for Shopify merchants looking to harness the open web and acquire new customers."

Criteo and Shopify have collaborated since 2018. In 2022, Criteo joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program and Certified App Program to give Shopify merchants access to its customer acquisition and retention solutions to drive commerce outcomes. Last year, Criteo saw a 36% year-over-year increase in the number of new Shopify merchants using Criteo.

To learn more and sign up, visit our Shopify App.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry-leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisition of IPONWEB, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, including resulting sanctions, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Media contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-expands-shopify-integration-to-drive-new-growth-for-merchants-301809281.html

SOURCE Criteo