LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. ( SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced today it will integrate GlobeNewswire, a global news distribution service, to launch a self-serve press release feature through its investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire

The new feature will provide users with a streamlined experience, enabling them to quickly and easily create and distribute their press releases to the appropriate channels. Users will also have access to analytics that will allow them to track the performance of their releases and make data-driven decisions about their communications strategies.

"We're excited to integrate GlobeNewswire to bring a new level of convenience and flexibility to our Sequire platform," said Christopher Miglino, CEO of SRAX. "With this integration, we're empowering companies to reach a wider audience with their press releases and gain insights into their performance, all while saving time and effort."

The new self-serve press release feature is expected to launch in Q2 of 2023 and will be available to all Sequire users. For more information about Sequire and the new platform, please visit sequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

