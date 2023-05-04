Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on May 11, 2023, before the market opens.

Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board; Heather Getz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on May 11, 2023 to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results and operational progress.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at %3Cb%3EEvents+%26amp%3B+Presentations%3C%2Fb%3E.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

United States: 1 (833) 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Fglobal-numbers%3FconfId%3D49034+%0A

Access Code: 669966

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page.

In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023, by dialing:

United States: 1 (866) 813 9403

Canada: 1 (226) 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 606818

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for qualified healthcare professionals only. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.butterflynetwork.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

