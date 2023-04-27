TTEC Digital introduces WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 27, 2023

Enables clients to leverage full capabilities of Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that TTEC Digital has introduced Workforce Management (WFM) Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, providing real-time visibility into workforce performance.

The WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service enables managers to track key performance indicators, identify areas for improvement, and plan for future workload. This new product draws on TTEC Digital's deep experience in building WFM adapters for cloud contact center platforms and expands the company's capabilities to help Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service customers optimize their workforce operations.

"As a launch partner for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (DCCP), TTEC Digital continues to pioneer new ways of enhancing the client experience and help users take advantage of the Microsoft platform and greater ecosystem," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service will help clients uncover innovative strategies to learn from their contact center data and optimize workforce efficiencies."

TTEC Digital's WFM Adapter makes it easier for clients to leverage the full capabilities of Microsoft DCCP, launched last year. It allows clients to use Microsoft DCCP as it was designed, using voice natively or combining telephony providers along with omnichannel capabilities from Microsoft and Nuance.

"The WFM Adapter from TTEC Digital complements our work with Microsoft DCCP. It is a key add-on that enables customers to adopt Microsoft DCCP for a truly end-to-end customer experience transformation," said Charles Lamanna, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platform. "By connecting to the common workforce management systems customers already leverage, TTEC is delivering a modern experience built on Microsoft's next generation platform."

WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service includes:

  • Historical and real-time adherence data for voice, chat, and SMS interactions to start, with additional digital channels to follow
  • Cloud-based technology offering scalability and reliability with deployments in multiple regions around the world to fit client data needs
  • Easy-to-use user interface for setup and configuration of reporting options for what, and how, data is sent to WFM

WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service is available in Microsoft's AppSource. To learn more about the product's specific features and benefits, visit: https://ttecdigital.com/pages/wfm-adapter

About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (Customer Experience) technology and services innovators for end-to end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 70,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Investor Contact
Paul Miller
[email protected]

Media Contact
Tim Blair
[email protected]
303-397-9267

TTEC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA83085&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-digital-introduces-wfm-adapter-for-microsoft-dynamics-365-customer-service-301809075.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA83085&Transmission_Id=202304270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA83085&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.