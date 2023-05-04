D-Wave+Quantum+Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only commercial provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type 1 audit as of March 13, 2023, as it looks to rapidly accelerate the commercial adoption of its quantum computing solutions.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“As organizations increasingly turn to D-Wave to solve their most computationally complex business problems with quantum technology, we’re undergoing a series of initiatives designed to enhance our production and commercial readiness, including SOC 2 compliance,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “The protection of our customers’ data is paramount, and we’re committed to initiatives like SOC 2 to ensure commercial-grade security measures are established and regularly reviewed.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information,” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. “As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. D-Wave’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”

D-Wave will regularly perform SOC 2 assessments and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a nondisclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing D-Wave’s SOC 2 report, contact [email protected]. For more information on D-Wave, visit www.dwavequantum.com.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005137/en/