Consensus Cloud Solutions Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), one of the largest cloud fax and interoperability solutions providers, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Consensus_Cloud_Solutions.jpg

Consensus Cloud Solutions Joins Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program

"Our acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an important milestone for Consensus Cloud Solutions, and we're thrilled with this opportunity to expand our relationship with the AWS Partner Network. Achieving membership is a clear validation of the benefits we can offer to organizations looking to optimize their document exchange workflows with a secure, high-volume cloud fax technology," said John Mannion, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Consensus Cloud Solutions. "As part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we can further scale our business by incentivizing AWS Sales teams along with passing savings onto customers who choose to buy our solutions in the AWS Marketplace."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Consensus with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through global collaboration with AWS field sellers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Consensus Cloud Solutions is one of the world's largest providers of digital cloud fax technology, eFax Corporate®, and has expanded its product line to include leading interoperability and secure data exchange solutions. Consensus' powerful technology suite supports organizations as they look to reduce administrative burdens, streamline workflows, and optimize business processes. jSign, Consensus' digital signature solution can be easily integrated with eFax Corporate to securely sign forms and other paperwork to further enhance electronic document exchange.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Consensus Cloud Solutions participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Consensus Cloud Solutions' customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Consensus Cloud Solutions' products and services are available worldwide. To learn more, visit www.consensus.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance. real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Media Relations:
Christine Duval
Laura Adams
[email protected]
781-519-8539

favicon.png?sn=LA82345&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consensus-cloud-solutions-joins-aws-isv-accelerate-program-301808828.html

SOURCE Consensus Cloud Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA82345&Transmission_Id=202304271000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA82345&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.