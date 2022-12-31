Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

2 hours ago
CUPERTINO, Calif., April 27, 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) ("Ambow" or the "Company"), a technology-driven educational company with primary operations in the United States, today announced that is has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected], or the Company's Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 19925 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014, United Stated of America.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a technology-driven educational company with primary operations in the United States. Through the operation of its for-profit colleges and dynamic patented open platform technology, Ambow offers high-quality, individualized, and dynamic career education services and products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

Rasky Partners | Media
[email protected]

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

