Invinity invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM: IES) (AQSE: IES) (OTCQX: IESVF)(“Invinity”), a leading global manufacturer of utility-grade energy storage, today announced that Larry Zulch, CEO of Invinity, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2, 2023.

DATE: May 2nd
TIME: 11am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/40RqsiM

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

  • Revenue generative, leading global manufacturer of Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB). Funded for growth, with no debt and strong institutional shareholder base.
  • Proven, modular flow battery technology supported by blue chip partners – over 65 MWh deployed or contracted for delivery to date.
  • Key partnerships include Siemens Gamesa, Everdura (Everbrite), EDF Renewables, California Energy Commission, Dawsongroup, Indian Energy, Hyosung, Ideona & STS and Scottish Water.
  • Global operations – access to all major energy storage markets with a footprint in Europe, North America, Asia & Australasia.
  • Total global energy storage spending forecast to approach $trillions by 2050 – Invinity’s proven alternative to lithium and our next-generation battery makes the Company well-placed to be a leader of large-scale, low-LCOS energy storage solutions.
  • Sustainable Investment Opportunity – gain pure-play energy storage exposure to a cleantech leader at the forefront of the Net Zero energy transition.

About Invinity

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures vanadium flow batteries for large-scale, high-throughput energy storage requirements of business, industry and electrical networks.

Invinity's factory-built flow batteries run continually with no degradation for over 25 years, making them suitable for the most demanding applications in renewable energy production. Energy storage systems based on Invinity's batteries are safe, reliable, and economical, and range in size from less than 250 kilowatt-hours to tens of megawatt-hours.

Invinity was created in April 2020 through the merger of two flow battery industry leaders: redT energy plc and Avalon Battery Corporation. With over 65 MWh of systems already deployed or contracted for delivery across over 70 sites in 15 countries, Invinity is active in all major global energy storage markets and has operations in the UK, Canada, USA, China and Australia. Invinity Energy Systems plc is listed in the UK on AIM and AQSE and trades in the USA on OTCQX.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Invinity Energy Systems plc
Joe Worthington
Director of Communications
+44 (0)204 551 0361
[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

