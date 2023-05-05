Getaround (NYSE: GETR), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced new onboarding incentives to reaffirm its commitment towards making carsharing easier – not harder – for its Hosts (car owners). Following an industry competitor’s recent departure from CarSync and other fleet management tools, Getaround is pleased to offer the following onboarding incentives to owners who used CarSync and are now ready to move their fleets over to Getaround:

Complimentary In-car Install: Free install of Getaround’s proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology – a seamless lock and unlock tool with GPS tracking, anti-theft functionality, and cellular communications to a secure network that helps Getaround make carsharing safer and more convenient – with every vehicle (valued at $99/car)

“Getaround believes the sharing economy works better when we work together, which is why we have a great deal of empathy for the Carsync Hosts who find themselves in this precarious position. Getaround is doing everything we can to help them continue to succeed with carsharing and encouraging them to migrate over to our industry-leading 100% digital experience,” stated Sy Fahimi, Chief Operating Officer at Getaround. “Having the ability to choose different cars that fit their needs is paramount to Getaround guests, whether they are renting for a grocery run, a trip to the beach, or even moving a couch. Car owners deserve the same diversity of choice when carsharing, and we are dedicated to offering it.”

"Getaround offers a hands-off experience with its Connect device and as a fleet owner, I appreciate how easy Getaround makes it to manage my vehicles. The contactless and keyless entry helps streamline my interaction with guests because I don't need to meet them in-person to coordinate key exchange or vehicle details,” said Denver-based host, Jim Bernat. “I'm happy to see that Getaround is continuing to support third-party vendors, like CarSync, because I run a lot of my current business with CarSync and find them to be an extremely valuable asset to my full-time business. Without CarSync, I would be spending tens of thousands of dollars to maintain my fleet through manual labor and hiring new staff."

The company continues to put its customers first by promising to continue advancing its own products and offerings, collaborating with partners across the industry and committing to openness with their carsharing community. Getaround believes that embracing innovation will lead to better outcomes for all who carshare.

To start sharing your car on Getaround or learn more about the opportunity of becoming a Host, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getaround.com%2Fhow-it-works%2Fshare-a-car.

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround (NYSE: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround’s mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getaround.com%2F.

