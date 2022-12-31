Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 28, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro") announces today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F and its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov in the Section "Search for Company Filings" under CIK code No. 0001347426 or Banco Macro's Investor Relations website at www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores under the Financial Information/Financial Information & Reports /Sec Filing link. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco Macro's complete annual audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 free of charge within a reasonable period of time by making a request through Banco Macro's Investor Relations website (www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores), writing to [email protected] or contacting Banco Marco's Investor Relations Department at (5411) 5222 6682.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

favicon.png?sn=MX85447&sd=2023-04-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-sa-informs-the-market-of-the-filing-of-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-december-31-2022-301811281.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX85447&Transmission_Id=202304281631PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX85447&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.