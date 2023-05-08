VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals (OTCQX: HNCKF, TSX.V: GIGA), based in Vancouver, focused on nickel and cobalt, today announced that Mark Jarvis, CEO & Chairman, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 3, 2023.



Recent Company Highlights

Giga Metals and Mitsubishi Corporation form have partnered to advance the Turnagain nickel project

Mitsubishi bought 15% of joint venture company Hard Creek Nickel Corp. for $8 million.

Giga Metals owns 85% of Hard Creek Nickel, which contains all the assets associated with the Turnagain nickel project.

Giga Metals is the operator of the joint venture.

Measured and Indicated Contained nickel is 7.0 billion pounds (read resource estimate press release here)

PFS on schedule for Q2 2023



About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project , located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q2 2023.

