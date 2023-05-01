El Paso Electric Enhances Customer Service with Oracle Cloud

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EL PASO, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023

Major Texas utility plugs in Oracle Customer Cloud Service to enable smart meters, enhance customer experience, and simplify technology infrastructure

EL PASO, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve its 460,000 customers, El Paso Electric (EPE) has upgraded its customer information system to Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service. By migrating to an integrated customer billing and meter data management cloud platform, the utility created a foundation for enhanced service offerings that will also support its smart meter rollout. EPE teamed up with Oracle Consulting Services as a major participant in the implementation.

Oracle_Logo_Logo.jpg

"El Paso Electric's mission is to transform the energy landscape, and technology helps us drive efficiency, customer experience and security to capture opportunities in our evolving industry," said Cheryl Mele, VP of Customer Care and Communications, El Paso Electric. "EPE selected Oracle's SaaS technology to provide the flexible scale to support our smart meter rollout while realizing value from the massive data sets that come with a smart, connected network. With the Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service integrated solution, we expect to regularly leverage new functionality to drive our business and process optimization strategies. While a typical technology migration of this nature can require up to six months to return to pre-migration customer call handling times, we returned to near normal times in under one month with an intuitive tool and outstanding contact center representatives."

EPE is a regional energy provider engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution. It powers approximately 460,000 customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande Valley in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The utility's smart meter project launches this month and is expected to fully replace all existing meters by 2025.

Following a 'true' cloud approach
As part of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) rollout, EPE needed a meter data management (MDM) system to support and process interval meter data. Instead of installing a separate MDM system, the utility decided migrating to Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service for an integrated customer and MDM platform was the best option. The utility now benefits from a clear, consistent view of its customers' energy use to help ensure it can continue to deliver the most reliable electric services.

With the implementation, EPE is also benefitting from automated patching and product and security upgrades. All of this is reducing costs and IT burden to allow EPE's Customer Information System and IT personnel to focus more time on implementing incremental functionality that will benefit the business.

"With Oracle's modern SaaS meter-to-cash solution featuring an advanced MDM and intuitive dashboards, El Paso Electric has streamlined its operations. As El Paso Electric moves forward with their meter transition, they will benefit from reduced service rep training time, faster call resolution, and improved overall service levels," said Dave De Maio, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Client Services for Industries. "Oracle's deep industry expertise and collaborative approach was instrumental in helping EPE confidently transition to the cloud. The scale, agility, security, and simplicity of the Oracle Cloud will continue to help increase the flexibility, reliability, and efficiency of their critical business applications."

EPE's implementation followed the Oracle True Cloud Method, a reliable, collaborative approach to cloud implementation designed with customer training engrained in all phases of the project lifecycle. This methodology uses continuous knowledge transfer as a cornerstone to help customers develop self-sustaining internal capabilities critical to maximizing their cloud investment. The implementation was further enabled by Oracle's library of complementary implementation assets.

Learn more about this and other successful projects at Oracle Utilities or Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service and join the discussion on the Oracle Utilities blog.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

favicon.png?sn=SF85495&sd=2023-05-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/el-paso-electric-enhances-customer-service-with-oracle-cloud-301811870.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF85495&Transmission_Id=202305010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF85495&DateId=20230501
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.